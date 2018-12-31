Shocking statistic shows planet's leading cause of death

Chilling. Appalling. Staggering. These words probably do not capture the significance of a recent study revealing what is now the No. 1 cause of death globally.

Cancer? Malaria? Heart disease? Car accidents? HIV/AIDS? Cigarette smoking? They’ve all been displaced with the new cause resulting in more deaths in 2018 than all of these combined.

Worldometers, one of the most reputable reference websites voted “best” by the American Library Association, just released their figures for population, births and deaths. Closing out the year, 8.2 million people died from cancer, 5 million from smoking and 1.7 million died of HIV/AIDS.

However, 41.9 million babies, developing and destined for birth within weeks or months, had their lives terminated prematurely through abortion. Worldometers recorded the total number of abortions based on the most recent statistics published by the World Health Organization. Extermination of the unborn is now the primary cause of death worldwide with 10 infants aborted for every 33 live births. [Breitbart.com Dec. 31, 2018]

This past year, 60 percent of black babies were destroyed by abortion in America. I concur with my dear friend and dedicated pro-life advocate, Dr. Alveda King, niece of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who calls this “genocide.”

Since the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion on demand, invalidating 50 state laws, almost 61,000,000 babies have lost their lives in the womb in America. Think of it: From 1775 to the present, all Americans who have lost their lives in wars represent a 91:1 statistic where 91 babies lost their lives for every 1 soldier.

What should we do?

God’s commandment throughout the entire Bible is to respect the dignity of every person and protect human life. Our Founding Fathers reinforced the value and sanctity of human life in our founding documents, declaring that every person has the “right to life.”

Sacred scripture records, “These six things the Lord hates, yes, seven are an abomination to him … hands that shed innocent blood” (Proverbs 6:16).

Therefore, the Author of life unequivocally directs us, “Open your mouth for the speechless in the cause of all such as are appointed to destruction. Open your mouth, judge righteously, and plead the cause of the poor and needy” (Proverbs 31:8-9).

“If you refrain to deliver those who are drawn unto death, and those who are ready to be slain; if you say, ‘Surely we did not know this,’ does not He who ponders the heart consider it? And He who keeps your soul, does He not know it? And will He not render to every man according to his works?” (Proverbs 24:11-12).

From a biblical standpoint, it is impossible to be an authentic Christian and remain silent, sitting on the sidelines and not speaking up for the unborn! Pastor Martin Luther King Jr., who wholeheartedly supported the sanctity of life, said it excellently: “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.” Pastors take notice if you’ve been submitting to the fear of man not equipping people to speak up for the unborn or support pro-life candidates in elections.

Norma McCorvey, “Jane Roe” of the Roe v. Wade infamous decision legalizing abortion in America and influencing nations abroad, revealed how she was manipulated and exploited on this issue in an unconscionable way. She said, “I am dedicated to spending the rest of my life undoing the law that bears my name!”

I just celebrated my 49th spiritual birthday on Dec. 28 and have never ceased challenging and educating people on this issue. It’s interesting that on this date we commemorate the “Feast of the Holy Innocents” remembering the decree of King Herod that all male children in Israel under the age of two should be killed.

Other options and opportunities

Besides engaging people winsomely and confidently on the sanctity of human life, we can financially support crisis pregnancy centers and couples considering adoption. We might explore the possibility of adoption for ourselves. We adopted a little girl, and one of my sons adopted three children from Nicaragua, South Africa and China.

Through our families and churches we can also reach out to single moms and help assist any way we can in their unique situation. My other son married a beautiful single mom with two precious children and since two more little ones have been added to their precious family.

If you desire to influence people in the marketplace and recognize you need to be equipped to answer legitimate questions and objections, please avail yourself of the “Bullseye Challenge” resource with free YouTube videos on this issue and other hot-button issues of today. Simply go to Bullseyechallenge.com to watch compelling videos and obtain the “Bullseye” book from Amazon.com.

Attend annual March for Life

As a 42-year board member of Intercessors for America, a national prayer ministry, and a public policy adviser with Liberty Counsel, a litigation and education ministry, let me take the opportunity to encourage you to be a part of the Jan. 18 March for Life in Washington, D.C. Our purpose is to “end abortion by uniting, educating and mobilizing pro-life people in the public square.” Our theme this year is, “Unique from Day One.” Go to Marchforlife.org for info.

Here’s the deal: With high-tech sonograms clearly revealing moving, conscious, innocent babies in a mother’s womb, there is no more rationale for allowing the extermination of precious little babies to continue anymore. What is now the leading cause of death worldwide is totally preventable, and the time is long overdue to bring an end to the slaughter of innocents in America today.