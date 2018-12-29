Siblings accused of trafficking Guatemalan immigrants

(CBS News) A Mountain View man and his sister allegedly helped bring Guatemalan families and teens to the United States illegally, only to ensnare them in a scheme of forced sex and labor trafficking.

Police were called to an apartment in the 1900 block of Latham Street after a report of sexual assault involving a teenage girl.

When they arrived, they found several Guatemalan families living inside the two-bedroom and learned they were illegally brought into U.S. by the man who rented the apartment, Carlos Garza, aka Gabino Galvez and Mynor Tobar.

Once in Mountain View, Garza, 33, would “intimidate, threaten and scare them into obedience, creating a culture of fear,” according to police.