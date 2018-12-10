Smartphones more important than food to students

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — College students may be starving, but whatever you do, don’t take away their smartphones.

Researchers at the University of Buffalo found that college students would rather spend time on their smartphones than eat their favorite snack after being deprived of both for a period of time.

As part of a recent experiment, 76 UB students, ages 18 to 22, were deprived of their smartphone or food. Afterward, participants could earn time with their smartphone or 100-calorie servings of a favorite snack by completing a computer task. The amount of work gradually increased as rewards were earned. The researchers also conducted a hypothetical questionnaire asking how many minutes of device use an individual would purchase at increasing prices (from $0 per minute to $1,120 per minute).