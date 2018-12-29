Soldiers' new battlefield tech: 'Atom tickling'

The Army Times says that there’s a bunch of new tech being developed for today’s soldiers, including one feature called “atom tickling.”

The report by Todd South was a list of the developments that may be appearing on battlefields, eventually, documents Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

He explains, “Few of those in the ranks get a picture of the scientific advances, both large and small, that lead to things like better body armor, improved radio communications or more durable boots. But each year, a host of researchers are plugging away in laboratories looking at everything from making better MREs to advanced lasers and night vision.”

He said the list for this year starts out with “atom tickling.”

“One way to get energy out of an atom is through a nuclear reaction. But that can be a bit dicey, requiring vast amounts of equipment to contain the power released. Army researchers and their multinational partners found a new, safer way to conduct a controlled release of the same power. By arranging electrons at specific speeds to be captured by atoms, this allows researchers a way to ‘tickle’ their nuclei, which releases the energy.”

Talk about a better battery!

Then there are robots that would learn from people.

“If we want these teams to be successful, we need new ways for humans to be able to quickly teach their autonomous teammates how to behave in new environments,” noted Garrett Warnell, a researcher.

New techniques include a human using demonstrations, real-time intervention and real-time evaluative feedback to teach robots with algorithms called Deep TAMER and Cycle-of-Learning.

Then there’s an explosive “safer” than dynamite but more powerful.

For the rest of this report, and more, please go to Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.