Southern California city to destroy police-shooting records

(Associated Press) A Southern California city plans to shred more than 100 police shooting and internal investigation records ahead of a new state law that could allow the public to access the documents for the first time.

The city of Inglewood made the decision at a city council meeting earlier this month, according to a report by The Los Angeles Times.

The move is troubling to the civil liberties advocates who were behind the new law, which makes public internal investigations of officer-involved shootings, other major uses of force, and confirmed cases of sexual assault and lying while on duty.