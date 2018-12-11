Stormy Daniels ordered to pay Trump $293,000

(THE WRAP) — Stormy Daniels will have to pay President Trump $292,000 in attorney fees and another $1,000 in sanctions in connection with Daniels’ dismissed defamation suit against Trump, a California judge ruled Tuesday.

Trump’s lawyer, Charles Harder, said the fees amounted to 75 percent of Trump’s legal expenses in the case, and that an additional $1,000 fine was the result of Daniels’ “meritless” defamation suit against the president.

“The court’s order, along with the court’s prior order dismissing Stormy Daniels’ defamation case against the President, together constitute a total victory for the President, and a total defeat for Stormy Daniels in this case,” Harder said in a statement to TheWrap.