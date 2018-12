(Washington Examiner) Despite the thumping Republicans took in the midterm congressional elections, President Trump’s popularity is gaining strength as are expectations for 2019, according to a new survey.

For the first time since February 2017, Trump’s “disapproval rating” has dropped to below 50 percent, a significant achievement considering the recent GOP elections and wildly swinging stock market.

The Emerson College Poll, provided to Secrets, found that Trump’s disapproval rating is at 47 percent, “below 50 percent for the first time this year.”