(DAILY MAIL) — A high-school student has been called an ‘idiot’ after injecting himself with biological forms of parts of the Bible and Koran in a risky DIY experiment.

Adrien Locatelli, from France, translated passages from the holy books into DNA to make unknown proteins and inject them into his legs.

Mr Locatelli, from Grenoble near the Swiss border, said he did the experiment simply because he ‘wondered whether it would be possible.’