Study: NFL sees 19% drop in ad revenue for September-October

(Marketing Dive) Ad revenue for the NFL dropped 19% in the September-October period as the number of 30-second commercial spots fell 6%, according to new findings from Standard Media Index shared with Marketing Dive.

The NFL appeared to be a on a bit of a recovery for the start of the 2018 season — viewership was up for the first time in three years in October — but the SMI report shows the league still feeling growing pressure in an area where it really counts: ad revenue. And while more eyeballs are tuning in this year over last, ratings were still 16% lower than for the first five weeks of the 2015 season.