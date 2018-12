(DAILY CALLER) — Chief Justice John Roberts stayed a subpoena and contempt order in a case that likely arose from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation in a Sunday night order.

Sunday’s order could mark the first time that the Supreme Court has intervened in the Mueller inquiry.

Very little is known of the case, which reached the high court on Saturday, because the matter has proceeded through the federal courts under seal, meaning strict confidentiality prevails over every detail.