Tampons recalled for 'unraveling, coming apart inside body'

(FOX) — A certain type of Kotex tampons has been voluntarily recalled by Kimberly-Clark after the company received reports that the feminine hygiene product was unraveling or coming apart inside some users’ bodies.

The tampons subject to the recall — U by Kotex Sleek Tampons, regular absorbency — caused some users “to seek medical attention to remove tampon pieces left in the body,” Kimberly-Clark said in a news release Tuesday. The company added there has also been a “small number of reports of infections, vaginal irritation, localized vaginal injury, and other symptoms” associated with the U by Kotex Sleek Tampons, regular absorbency.

The company did not specify how many women have been affected.