Talk about terrible timing.

Two women were caught allegedly stealing $1,900 worth of electronics from a Target in Michigan on the same day the store was packed with police for a Shop with a Cop event.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Bloomfield Township Police Sgt. Dan Brown said.

About 15 police officers were at the Target on Wednesday night, helping 22 disadvantaged children pick out Christmas presents for their families.

Keiana Wilson, 40, of Burton and Dana Johnson, 18, of Flint were also there.