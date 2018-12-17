Teacher 'professes love for student, 13'

(NEW YORK POST) — A Florida teacher was arrested after professing her love for a 13-year-old boy — whom she tried to kiss a year earlier, police said.

Andrea Jimenez, 47, a former science teacher at Doral International Math and Science Academy, surrendered to authorities Friday on charges of lewd and lascivious assault on a child, reported CNN. She was released from Turner Guilford Knight Correction Center after posting $17,500 bond.

According to an arrest affidavit, Jimenez would regularly “lure” the child to her class after school, and on the last day of class in May 2018, she even tried to kiss the student, then age 12. She downloaded several social media apps over the summer to write the boy during the break, cops said.