Teen films girl killing self, gets sentenced

(DAILY MAIL) — A Utah teenager who filmed a girl kill herself was jailed for five years on Friday.

Tyerell Pryzbycien, 19, helped Jchandra Brown, 16, take her own life in May 2017 by buying her the rope she used to hang herself, driving her to the remote part of Spanish Fork, Utah, where she did it, tying the noose for her and filming her as placed it around her neck and killed herself.

After she took her last breath, he continued filming and then placed the cell phone which contained the footage at her feet, saying: ‘I guess I’ll leave this here’. She was found the next day by a turkey hunter.