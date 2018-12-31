Teen to get high-school, Harvard diplomas in same month

(AP) — ULYSSES, Kansas — A 16-year-old Kansas boy will soon earn his high-school diploma — and a few days later he’ll travel to Harvard to collect his bachelor’s degree.

Ulysses High School senior Braxton Moral will attend both commencement ceremonies in May, becoming the only student to successfully pursue a four-year high school degree and a bachelor’s degree from Harvard at the same time, The Hutchinson News reported .

Harvard has changed the rules, Braxton’s father Carlos Moral said, so his son will be “the one and only” reaching that milestone. Braxton Moral will be 17 when he gets his diplomas.