(FOX) — A shooting in Strasbourg, France, on Tuesday killed two people, wounded at least eight others and is being treated as an act of “terror,” police and government officials said, adding that the gunman is on the run.

The suspect opened fire in downtown Strasbourg on Orfevre Street around 8 p.m. local time, the Préfet de la région Grand-Est et du Bas-Rhin revealed in a news release on Twitter.

The gunman is known to police and has a criminal record, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner told reporters.