The art of the wall deal

(TOWNHALL) – There is a wall deal to be done. If Democrats actually loved America and cared about the safety of our children, it could get done. But it’s clear they don’t.

A deal is there for the taking. Before there was President Donald Trump, there was deal-maker extraordinaire Trump. That Trump wrote “The Art of the Deal.” That Trump loves to negotiate. That Trump understands how to get a deal done. That Trump understands that both sides need to win something.

I’ve got that deal. But first, a few thoughts.

As I write this, the government has been shut down for five days. Anyone notice? Me neither. Time flies when you’re having fun! Government is shut down, and it doesn’t affect most of us one bit. That’s why they call it “nonessential.” Maybe we should learn a lesson and fire these “nonessential” employees permanently.