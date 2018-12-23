The biggest threat to America comes from within

(TOWNHALL) – For decades, the biased mainstream media have steadily undermined confidence in our country, portraying America as a violent aggressor rather than the champion of liberty it has always been. With Donald Trump in the White House, their anti-Americanism has only grown more strident.

As a high-profile supporter of the President who regularly jousts with liberal media personalities masquerading as journalists, I’ve seen and experienced this phenomenon first hand.

President Trump pointed out this unfortunate fact in a recent tweet. “While CNN doesn’t do great in the United States based on ratings, outside of the U.S. they have very little competition,” he observed. “Throughout the world, CNN has a powerful voice portraying the United States in an unfair and false way.”

Of all the America-bashing media organizations in this country – even including hyper-partisan MSNBC – CNN is doing by far the most harm to our image at home and abroad.