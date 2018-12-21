The border wall fight is not about the wall

This latest fight over border wall funding is not about the money, nor about the physical wall, concrete or otherwise. This latest fight is about the fight.

Donald Trump ran for president essentially on a stance of being tough on illegal immigration and building a border wall. On the campaign trail, he didn’t say he would try his best, or do whatever he could to build the wall. No, he forcefully exclaimed that the big beautiful wall would be built. He repeated it at every campaign rally.

And because he wasn’t the normal, glad-handing, say-anything-to-get-elected politician, we believed him.

Now most of the political class mean very little of what they say on the campaign trail. And we all know this, so it’s no surprise when they weasel out of whatever they promised, after being elected.

But right out of the gate, Trump began to fulfill campaign promises. We all thought, well, this is new and refreshing, and we kind of liked it.

We listened to the president make demands of Congress regarding border wall funding, and I, for one, believed he would go to the mat to get funding. Finally we had a president who would take and hold that hill at any cost, as it were.

I believed him when he effectively said he will do whatever must be done to get the wall built. Not fencing, not the ubiquitous and entirely phony calls for “border security.” That, as we’ve discovered over the years, is just code for no security.

But somewhere along the line he seemed to stop listening to his inner voice, which has guided him so well thus far, and instead heeded the very swamp-things he claimed to despise and wished to bounce out of Washington.

That has to be it, because left to his own devises, he would not have postponed the fight until now.

Ann Coulter, one of Trump’s earliest and most ardent supporters, wrote a scathing rebuke of her once-favorite president. In her column, “Gutless president in wall-less country,” she lambasts Trump, saying, “It is now crystal clear that one of two things is true: Either Trump never intended to build the wall and was scamming voters all along, or he has no idea how to get it done and zero interest in finding out.” She added that if the wall isn’t built by 2020, he lost her vote.

It’s hard to tell if Coulter is serious, or if this is just a shot across Trump’s bow.

Coulter knows he is our last best and only hope to secure this nation from millions of invaders by finally getting a wall built.

On Friday, the shot across the bow from many conservatives seemed to have snapped the president back to reality, for in the 11th hour, it appeared Trump was again listening as he warned of a “very long” shutdown should the U.S. Senate do what we all expect and reject wall funding.

Regardless of the simple-majority procedural vote, the Senate must reach a 60-vote threshold to advance the House-passed $5.7 billion wall funding bill to the president’s desk. This is not going to happen Friday, Saturday or any day.

However, as much as we want and need the border wall, this fight is not about that. For Trump supporters like Coulter, Limbaugh and the rest of us, it’s about the fight itself. It’s about Trump not backing down this time, not capitulating to the beltway boys.

The bottom line for both tacit Trump supporters and hardliners is whether or not Trump will finally go to the mat with this and shut down the fraction of the government that is able to. It doesn’t matter whether he gets the votes this go-round. His supporters just want to see that old unflinching outsider stay the course. No more deals. They/we will be satisfied with nothing less.