The cure for after-Christmas blues

While Christmas is the “Hap, hap, happiest day of the year,” the days after Christmas can be real downers. Even if your Christmas was picture perfect – and few are – the day after is a harsh reality check. It’s that emptiness under the tree, the piles of paper and boxes, the sink full of dirty dishes and the clutter of toys.

Since Christmas fell on a Tuesday this year, many will awake to the jarring sound of the alarm and the reality of getting to work on time after all that holiday celebrating.

Wouldn’t it be nice if we simply could keep that Christmas spirit going for a few more days, a few more weeks. Better still, throughout the year?

Christmas is not simply about opening gifts, but putting those gifts to good use. Most of us put a lot of time and effort into selecting the perfect gifts for those we love. Nothing could be worse than knowing those gifts will be unappreciated and unused. Worse still is seeing that special gift left unopened under the tree.

The Bible says, “For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son that whosoever believes in Him would not perish but have everlasting life” (John 3:16). Why not begin, if you haven’t already, by accepting God’s perfect gift to the world? Then, there is no more fear of failure, unforeseen circumstances, even death. Then you will know the meaning of His perfect peace.

After all, isn’t that what we desire most?

Why do so many leave God’s greatest gift unopened? Perhaps they are waiting until they feel they are good enough. Here is the reality: None of us will ever be good enough. That’s why God sent his son into the world to provide the perfect sacrifice once and for all.

Some are afraid to open that gift for fear that God will spoil their fun. Are you one of those?

The Bible says, “I have come that they might have life and have it more abundantly!” (John 10:10) God wants to bless you beyond anything you could possibly imagine. Why not open that gift and begin finding out what that means right now?

It doesn’t mean getting an inheritance or winning the lottery in order to buy stuff you don’t need and will never appreciate. It means a new appreciation for things that really matter.

If you have never opened the most important gift of all, tell God you want to know Him, and He will meet you right where you are. If you don’t have a Bible, buy one or ask one of your Christian friends for one. Don’t start at the beginning. Begin by reading the Gospel of John. John was a witness to the life, death and resurrection of the living Lord. He wrote his gospel “So that you may continue to believe that Jesus is the Messiah, the son of God, and that by believing in him you will have life by the power of his name” (John 20:30-31).

A lot of folks have the idea that the Christian life is hard. Christ said, “Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and the burden is light” (Matthew 11: 29-30).

In addition to this priceless gift, all of us were given gifts far more wonderful than those we unwrapped on Christmas day. They are uniquely different for each and everyone. This is the perfect time to examine those gifts and begin putting them to good use.

What are your unique gifts? Are you a good organizer? A good planner? Do you have the ability to see things others can’t see? Are you good with numbers? Do you enjoy solving problems? Are you good at cleaning, working with with your hands, sewing, carpentry perhaps? Do you have an artistic talent that has gone unused? Are you good with animals or children? Do you have the gift of hospitality?

Why not make a list of all those gifts that you were given. Then, examine those that have had little or no use in quite a while. Ask God to show you ways to begin using them this very day to bless others.

Remember that Christ came to serve not to be served. His life gave us the perfect example.

It’s also the perfect cure for the after-Christmas blues.