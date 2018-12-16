The imbalanced scales of justice

The U.S. judicial system is disintegrating before our eyes.

What used to be a world-renowned legal system that treated its citizens fairly and equally has now become a political sword for those in power to wield against political opponents – similar to what’s found in police state regimes, such as North Korea, Saudi Arabia and Iran.

For reference, compare how dramatically different the feds’ treatment of Donald Trump associates has been from the treatment they’ve given to Hillary Clinton and her associates who lied, destroyed evidence and otherwise obstructed justice in regard to her rogue servers and reckless mishandling of classified emails. During the FBI’s email investigation under former Director James Comey, it didn’t prosecute a single person associated with Clinton or the former secretary of state herself, despite her having flagrantly jeopardized U.S. national security.

Not to mention a laundry list of other suspect behavior, including the destruction of 33,000 emails under federal investigation, wiping servers, smashing devices with a hammer and “losing” a laptop. Did anyone in Clinton’s orbit get jail time for, at minimum, obstructing justice? Far from it. Everyone got immunity, courtesy of the Hillary-loving U.S. Department of Justice.

For context, since being fired from the FBI, Comey has said publicly – in both tweets and TV interviews – that Americans must vote Democratic. No bias there, right?

Now take a gander at how those associated with Trump are being treated by Trump nemesis Robert Mueller in the special counsel’s ongoing investigation. Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn was illicitly spied on by U.S. intelligence agencies while working as Trump’s national security adviser and subsequently snared on charges of lying to the FBI. Flynn, who served our country proudly for decades, has been put through a living hell and forced to sell his home to cover his legal defense. Yet the American people know that – for starters – Clinton lied when she said she didn’t send or receive any classified information on her renegade servers hidden in her Chappaqua, New York, bathroom.

Not to mention other malfeasance involving the Clinton camp.

Then there’s George Papadopoulos, a low-level volunteer for the 2016 Trump campaign. The unpaid adviser was also set up by the deep state, ensnared in a perjury trap and sent to prison. Add to it a Dutch lawyer who was sent to the slammer for 30 days for allegedly not being truthful to authorities. And then there’s Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer who was just sentenced to three years in prison for various crimes, including violating campaign finance laws. Meanwhile, Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee also violated federal election laws by failing to properly report millions of dollars they paid to Fusion GPS – a political opposition research firm they retained during the 2016 election – which produced the “dirty” dossier.

Their punishment? Not even a wrist slap.

And we can’t forget Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort, whose life has been completely destroyed. He currently faces what may amount to life imprisonment for white-collar crimes unrelated to Trump – crimes others have committed without penalty.

Americans see that there’s a two-tiered system, and that’s causing great distrust in the Justice Department.

It’s high time lawmakers and the acting U.S. attorney general took action to stop our legal system from imploding beyond repair.

What are they waiting for?