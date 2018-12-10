The Kavanaugh betrayal!

I hate to say it, but I saw this one coming.

When President Trump selected Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court, I knew it was at least a very risky pick.

But he won the hearts of conservatives because of the insanity of the opposition.

Now we know, for certain, that Brett Kavanaugh is a fraud. He should never have been President Trump’s first choice. He’s a weakling. He buckled to the extreme left to salvage his own reputation. I had a bad feeling about this guy – ever since his role in the Vincent Foster cover-up and his tutelage by former independent counsel Kenneth Starr.

How many times do we have to see this kind of betrayal by Republican nominees of Supreme Court justices – Sandra Day O’Connor, Anthony Kennedy, David Souter, John Roberts?

Let’s review the facts.

In 1981, it was young Justice Department lawyer Kenneth Starr who authored “a hurriedly prepared, error-filled memo,” according to Robert Novak and Rowland Evans, that convinced President Reagan to go through with the nomination of Sandra Day O’Connor to the high court – despite tremendous opposition from those who believed she was unfit and unworthy of Reagan’s support.

The memo gave O’Connor a clean bill of health on abortion by “using legal gymnastics to explain her Arizona legislative record,” wrote Evans and Novak. He wrote that she had “no recollection” of how she voted on a 1970 bill to legalize abortion when, in fact, she was a co-sponsor of the measure that was defeated 6-3 in committee.

Starr misrepresented that O’Connor was something of a friend and associate of Arizona pro-life leader Dr. Carolyn Gerster. In fact, Gerster told Evans and Novak: “I had an adversary position with Sandra O’Connor” and called her “one of the most powerful pro-abortionists in the [Arizona] Senate.”

So-called “conservatives” have continued to give Starr a pass on this monstrous disservice to Ronald Reagan and America.

He just did it again to Donald Trump with Kavanaugh. Unbelievable! But true.

Next, in the 1990s, conservatives blamed everyone but Ken Starr for the failed investigations of Bill Clinton.

Starr enabled Clinton. He enabled evil. And now we have one of his disciples doing the same thing Sandra Day O’Connor did. This time, he gave us Brett Kavanaugh.

Starr mentored Kavanaugh. The two of them covered up the truth in the Vincent Foster death – actually firing the prosecutor who raised too many obvious questions.

Then I began to figure it out.

Starr was not an independent investigator at all. He was the designated “fixer.” He was the cleaner. He was the handler. He was the guy who protected the powerful from themselves.

As I’ve said before, Starr was either the most incompetent prosecutor in the history of the country or complicit in the cover-up of those crimes. I lean toward the latter judgment.

In 2006, Starr was back in the news, again. This time, he was accused of sending fake letters from jurors asking California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger for clemency for a convicted rapist-murderer headed for death row. Starr withdrew the letters, all but admitting they were fraudulent.

Starr, later the dean of the Pepperdine University Law School, said he was taking the allegations of forged documents “with utmost seriousness.” He tried to blame one of his investigators for the “mistake.”

The Starr historical legacy can best be summarized like this: He deceived President Reagan about O’Connor, let Clinton off the hook for monstrous crimes, used chicanery to prevent the execution of justice in California and paved the way for the career of fake “conservative” Brett Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh just voted with the high court’s leftists to stop Republican efforts to defund Planned Parenthood at the state level.

In dissent, Justice Clarence Thomas accused the majority of “abdicating” its duty for political reasons.

“So what explains the Court’s refusal to do its job here?” Thomas wrote. “I suspect it has something to do with the fact that some respondents in these cases are named ‘Planned Parenthood.'”

Thomas asserted that a “tenuous connection to a politically fraught issue does not justify abdicating our judicial duty.”

He’s so right. This is a cosmic tragedy.

Why do we still have abortion on demand today, as well as taxpayer-funded mega-abortion mill Planned Parenthood?

Because of justices like Sandra Day O’Connor – and now, Brett Kavanaugh. Thanks, Ken Starr.

Recently, Starr’s name came up in the news prominently again. Few noticed.

What was it this time? Helping get serial pedophile abuser Jeffrey Epstein off the hook.