The left's narcissism: A clear and present danger

Human beings have a tendency to ignore or deny potential threats, often until these have manifested in clear and present dangers to individuals or communities. This is a natural trait, since most conscientious people do not relish conflict, and often acknowledging a threat necessitates engaging in conflict in order to neutralize said threat.

It is even easier to ignore or deny potential threats when these are being actively concealed by other parties – often, those agencies that present the threat at hand – which is what’s currently going on in our society.

Given the results of the recent midterm election, it has become clear that despite revelations concerning Deep State interests and the dubious paradigm of the two-party system, voters and rank-and-file Americans (not all of whom do vote) remain largely unaware of how monstrous the end game of the political left is. It is imperative that the majority of America’s electorate and those who’ve remained on the sidelines become aware of this end game.

To that end, I thought it would be useful to highlight a few recent examples of grotesque, unabashed narcissism on the part of some prominent leftists. Since these examples probably border on clinical psychological dysfunction (if they don’t actually qualify as such), most people will not be able to identify with them; in fact, many will likely experience a primal revulsion at the antisocial and indulgent aspects thereof.

In this respect, perhaps we should be grateful that leftists are indeed sufficiently arrogant that concealing the abhorrent features of their doctrine seldom occurs to them.

Submitted for your consideration: First we have CNN contributor Marc Lamont Hill, who told the United Nations last week that Israel should be replaced by a Palestinian state, and advocated for Palestinians’ use of violence against Israel. Leaving aside the question of why a consummate hack like Hill should be allowed to address that ostensibly august body, as an acknowledged leftist media spokeschimp, his tacit approval of murder and terrorist tactics should speak for itself. Further, the question of what sort of a person believes that they can do this with impunity looms large.

Dr. Hill, whom I’ve longed to dismantle on live television for some time, is one of those post-affirmative-action-era mediocrities who excelled in academia after institutions of higher education began bestowing degrees in such concentrations as “blackness.” For some reason, he eschews articulating precisely in which discipline his Ph.D. is, even on his website. Whether explicitly advocating for socialism, or proliferating the notion of institutional white racism in rabid fashion, his expressed doctrinal leanings are always profoundly anti-American, but he gets away with it – as did a recent president of ours – because he’s black.

Next, there’s New York’s democratic socialist Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. During an event last week, she claimed that progressives’ recent electoral victories – including her own – were akin to the 1969 moon landing and the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

I am naturally reluctant to pigeonhole New Yorkers as dullards since I was born and raised in New York, but when people like Hillary Clinton or a perpetually grinning idiot like Ocasio-Cortez get elected in that state, it tends to give me pause. We saw during the last administration where electing someone to high office based on nothing but the cult of personality could take us, and it was a decidedly scary place. But I digress.

Ocasio-Cortez’s remarks immediately brought to mind the blatantly narcissistic utterances of Sonia Sotomayor who, as a Supreme Court nominee in 2009, said that a “wise Latina” such as herself would make a better justice than some old white guy.

I wonder if Sotomayor thinks she’s humble as well.

Finally, there’s the good ol’ Rev. Al Sharpton, who recently announced that he had sold the rights to his life story for just over a half-million bucks – to his own charity, the National Action Network. While it’s likely that this occurred because there are very few organizations willing to risk that kind of money on this slob’s life story (there being very few people who want to hear it), the point is that you’d think a guy with Sharpton’s history of shady financial dealings and money troubles would want to keep his head down. Alas, his ego, and probably his ongoing need for capital got the better of him.

At this point, I’ll ask of the reader what I’d like to ask each and every American adult: Could you ever see yourself acting with such a lack of introspection, arrogance and self-aggrandizing motives, and do you believe that those who behave in this manner ought to determine the destiny of our nation?

Clearly, the narcissism of the left knows no bounds, and that’s the message we need to get out to our neighbors. Narcissists are manifestly dangerous people in positions of power, and there are altogether too many of them currently in politics. Ideally, driving this point home with sufficient force could even engage a significant number of those who don’t vote.

Obviously, people such as those in Ocasio-Cortez’s uber-progressive New York congressional district are a lost cause, but as we have seen, this by no means represents a majority of the electorate. I believe that enlightening this majority – namely, unaffiliated voters – is truly the only way in which we will avert the ultimate wholesale usurpation of our republic by global socialists at home, a prospect representing horrors beyond many Americans’ ability to conceptualize.