The New Year and the New World Disorder

World War I ended a century ago in 1919, leaving more than 116,000 Americans dead and 320,000 sick or wounded in Progressive Democrat President Woodrow Wilson’s conflict. Many of those soldiers were conscripts, enslaved and drafted to fight and die.

In 1920, Americans voted against such leftist social engineering and against Wilson’s progressive attempt to replace our Constitution with the superior authority of a globalist government called the League of Nations.

Voters reaffirmed the ideal of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson that the United States was to have friendly relations with other nations but “entangling alliances” with none. Why were American boys forced to fight and die for the European countries their ancestors left in search of freedom?

Voters endorsed Republican presidents again, and while much of the rest of the world suffered, Americans enjoyed a free market restoration of prosperity during the 1920s. This prosperity would be undermined by the progressive seeds Wilson had planted – the Federal Reserve and its debased paper money, government tampering with the economy, the rise of progressive collectivist socialist ideology in Europe, and more.

That war between progressivism and freedom continues. We see it in the unelected Deep State’s effort to destroy by coup d’état Americans’ democratic choice of Donald Trump to restore sovereignty in the United States. By 2020 this struggle could determine whether we continue as a free and independent nation, or as a slave state in a global collective.

And we can see this struggle even more starkly in recent statements by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron.

“Nation states must today be prepared to give up their sovereignty,” Merkel told a gathering of leaders in Berlin. Moreover, she said that sovereign nation states must not listen to the will of their citizens on matters of immigration, borders or even sovereignty.

President Macron, speaking before the German legislature the Bundestag, was reported by the U.K. Express as saying that “France and Germany should be at the center of the emerging New World Order.”

“The Franco-German couple,” said Macron, has “the obligation not to let the world slip into chaos and to guide it on the road to peace.” The world must reject nationalism and populism, he said, because “nationalism is treason.”

Nationalism is what prompted a majority in the United Kingdom to vote in 2016 for “Brexit,” to exit being a colony of European Union “Eurocrats” that by then were imposing on Great Britain 63 percent of all its laws and regulations. In particular, Britain was losing control of its borders because any EU residents had the right to move to England, without British approval, and collect welfare at British taxpayer expense for the rest of their lives.

Jean Monnet, founder of today’s European Union, as Craig R. Smith and I quote from his personal diaries in our book “Money, Morality & The Machine,” wrote: “Europe’s nations should be guided towards the Super-state without their people understanding what is happening. This can be accomplished by successive steps, each disguised as having an economic purpose, but which will eventually and irreversibly lead to federation.”

As with the New World Order’s efforts to nullify President Trump’s election, the European Union is profoundly anti-democratic. The dogma of the EU’s ruling elite is that they “must not listen to the will of their citizens,” and ultimately not let their subjects change the collectivist global government by voting.

Macron and Merkel have agreed to create an EU military independent of NATO, with the apparent aim of not allowing any other member of the EU to leave. Merkel said that “the times when we could fully rely on others are to some extent over.”

Merkel was first elected German Chancellor in 2005, but she now pledges not to seek reelection in 2021. Her popularity has waned since she admitted more than a million mostly-Muslim immigrants four years ago to offset her nation’s shrinking population and workforce.

Merkel grew up in Soviet-dominated East Germany, from which she was taken repeatedly to Moscow to show off how well a German girl could speak Russian and understand the Communist system.

On her desk, Merkel keeps a small portrait of her ultimate political hero – the Russian Empress Catherine the Great, a German princess who seized power from her royal husband and went on militarily to conquer lands such as Crimea.

Like today’s Progressive Democrats, Merkel is a globalist leader we can “fully rely on” to engineer a New World Disorder opposed to the American nation.

