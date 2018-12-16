The Orwellian lexicon of the left

Words control how a person thinks, and that thought shapes our reality. This is why the left works so hard to control and censor the language we use. As the late beat poet Allen Ginsberg said: “He who controls the symbols controls the race.”

You might think we are approaching Christmas, for example. But the left does everything it can to purge Christ from this holiday (which once meant “holy day”).

Leftists tell me their immediate aim is to shorten this day’s name from

“Christmas” to simply “Mas,” the Spanish word for “more.”

Traditionalists will be permitted to call the day “Giftmas” or “Cashmas,” in keeping with the materialistic, fiat-money aspects that for many have replaced its religious nature.

This is not to say that today’s leftists are godless. They worship the almighty state. And one of America’s most Democratic-ruled states, Illinois, days ago cheerfully erected a demonic statue, a gift from the Temple of Satan, in its statehouse.

Another leftist-sought change in America’s symbols is the bald eagle, already being replaced by the “ill-egal,” aliens whom liberals urge to invade our country, replace its indigenous voters, and devour its social services. At least 63 percent of the 22 million illegals Democrats and corporate-serving Republicans have flooded into our country are on the dole.

At least Democrats are logical in their betrayal of America; they want power in the short run from illegal voters, and the replacement of the United States shortly thereafter by a global socialist government. But the Republicans selling out the future of their country for short-term corporate campaign contributions are betraying their own professed values.

“Big Brother,” the dictator in George Orwell’s dystopian novel “Nineteen Eighty-Four,” had such politically correct control of the language his enslaved people used that few could even imagine how to express their servitude. They had learned only the radicalized language of Doublethink, in which “freedom is slavery,” “ignorance is strength,” and “war is peace.”

The radical vanguard of today’s Democratic Party is Antifa, a gang of Fascist-Marxist thugs whose Orwellian name ironically is distilled from “Anti-Fascist.” These political gangsters recently attacked the home and kicked in the door of Fox News host Tucker Carlson while chanting, “We know where you sleep” and “Pipe bomb.”

Despite this, leftist networks CNN and Marxist-Socialist NBC refused to broadcast any pundit calling the Antifa thugs a “mob,” even though their behavior was the textbook definition of mob behavior. In another instance, CNN’s Chris Cuomo insisted that Antifa stood for noble values.

No, Antifa stands for the Orwellian obliteration of every real kind of human freedom. With “woke” (cult-hypnotized) radicalized eyes, they beat and stab those who hold different views. They tear down the statues of historical figures, not to free human minds today but to impose their own version of economic and collectivist slavery, to re-write history as Big Brother constantly did.

These anti-progress “progressives” have transformed our universities from places where students used to learn how to think into brainwashing centers where they are indoctrinated in what to think, what leftist dogmas they must obey without the tiniest deviation.

These universities are perfect examples of “diversity,” meaning their faculties include black Marxists, gay Marxists, Latina Marxists, Islamist Marxists, transsexual Marxists, and the like … but carefully condemn and exclude white heterosexual males.

As Ayn Rand observed many decades ago, the highest form of genuine diversity is individualism – but today only collectivism and democracy by groupthink are permitted on university campuses, or much of the rest of our society. Speak up and you risk being beaten down, especially in cities like Portland, Oregon, where the leftist mayor has ordered the police to stand aside whenever Antifa barricades the streets and attacks citizens.

How much longer will American individuals allow these criminals to claim dominion over God’s land?

“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God,” begins the Gospel of John (NIV). “He was with God in the beginning. Through him all things were made; without him nothing was made that has been made.”

“In him was life, and that life was the light of all mankind,” the scripture continues. “The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.”

God ultimately is in control, and in the end evil will be destroyed. The challenge for us, this Christmas and always, is to see the eternal light and not surrender to the darkness, the sinister leftist father of lies.

Merry Christmas.

Lowell Ponte is a former think tank futurist and retired roving editor at Reader’s Digest. He is coauthor, with Craig R. Smith, of “Money, Morality & the Machine: Smith’s Law in an Unethical, Over-Governed Age.” Ponte’s articles have appeared in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and other major publications.