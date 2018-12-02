Something spiritual and supernatural happened on national TV a week ago last Monday.

People are still talking about it. Millions are still watching the musical performance that left goosebumps. And, yes, a new gospel star is born.

It came down to Kymberli Joye singing “Break Every Chain” on NBC’s “The Voice” last week and everyone anticipating more this week.

Here’s what people are saying across America:

“I had chills and my soul was touched by that performance from Kimberli Joye.”

She “literally just TOOK US TO CHURCH. … Brought tears to my eyes, so powerful!”

“I feel like I just went to a revival with that performance. … Amen sister!”

“Kymberli Joye is giving me much needed faith tonight.”

“I just got a little closer to God with that one.”







Kelly Clarkson in the studio had this to say: “You have this boldness and this roundness of your tone that is straight from God, it is such a blessing. You love gospel music, that’s what you want to do. And that’s what you’re going to do.”

Yes, it was an amazing vocal appearance. But what is the meaning behind those powerful words? What is the biblical significance?

The lyrics by Will Reagan are simple, haunting and repetitious:

There is power in the name of Jesus

There is power in the name of Jesus

There is power in the name of Jesus

To break every chain, break every chain, break every chain

To break every chain, break every chain, break every chain There’s an army rising up

There’s an army rising up

There’s an army rising up

To break every chain, break every chain, break every chain

To break every chain, break every chain, break every chain I hear the chains falling

I hear the chains falling

There is power in the name of Jesus. Don’t ever forget. There’s a reason for that. (1 Corinthians 5:4)

What about the chains? In Acts 12:6-7, we read about Peter bound in chains between two soldiers. Why? Because his words were turning the world upside down. But the apostle had work to do that night, so “an angel of the Lord came upon him, and a light shined in the prison: and he smote Peter on the side, and raised him up, saying, Arise up quickly. And his chains fell off from his hands.”

It can happen like that when Jesus commands it. In Acts 4:7, the religious authorities asked Him: “By what power, or by what name, have ye done this?” The answer was Jesus. There’s power in the name.

It all reminds me of parallel stories in the Gospel of Luke that few connect.

In Luke 3, Jesus is baptized by John. We’re told heaven is opened. The Holy Ghost descended in a bodily shape like a dove upon him, and a voice came from heaven, proclaiming, “Thou art my beloved Son; in thee I am well pleased.”

In the next chapter, Jesus is going to demonstrate His power by directly confronting the temptations of the Devil in the wilderness.

Luke 4:1-12: “And Jesus being full of the Holy Ghost returned from Jordan, and was led by the Spirit into the wilderness, Being forty days tempted of the devil. And in those days he did eat nothing: and when they were ended, he afterward hungered. And the devil said unto him, If thou be the Son of God, command this stone that it be made bread. And Jesus answered him, saying, It is written, That man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word of God. And the devil, taking him up into an high mountain, shewed unto him all the kingdoms of the world in a moment of time. And the devil said unto him, All this power will I give thee, and the glory of them: for that is delivered unto me; and to whomsoever I will I give it. If thou therefore wilt worship me, all shall be thine. And Jesus answered and said unto him, Get thee behind me, Satan: for it is written, Thou shalt worship the Lord thy God, and him only shalt thou serve. And he brought him to Jerusalem, and set him on a pinnacle of the temple, and said unto him, If thou be the Son of God, cast thyself down from hence: For it is written, He shall give his angels charge over thee, to keep thee: And in their hands they shall bear thee up, lest at any time thou dash thy foot against a stone. And Jesus answering said unto him, It is said, Thou shalt not tempt the Lord thy God.”

The only transition line that follows the beginning of Jesus’ ministry is this one: “And when the devil had ended all the temptation, he departed from him for a season.”

Then in Luke 4, verse 14-21 we read that Jesus returned in the power of the spirit to Galilee. He began teaching in the synagogues and His fame preceded Him. Then He came to visit his adopted hometown of Nazareth. It just so happened He was asked to read from a certain passage of the Book of Isaiah that day – Isaiah 61, verse 1 and just part of verse 2.

“The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he hath anointed me to preach the gospel to the poor; he hath sent me to heal the brokenhearted, to preach deliverance to the captives, and recovering of sight to the blind, to set at liberty them that are bruised, To preach the acceptable year of the Lord. And he closed the book, and he gave it again to the minister, and sat down. And the eyes of all them that were in the synagogue were fastened on him. And he began to say unto them, This day is this scripture fulfilled in your ears.”

In writing “The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament,” I have often made the point that the Gospel is sometimes misunderstood. How often do we think of the Gospel as “the deliverance of the captives” and “to set at liberty them that are bruised”?

Yet that is the Gospel that Jesus preached – in fulfillment of the prophecies of Isaiah, Jeremiah, Ezekiel and all the others.

Why did Jesus cut the message short, explaining that only the part of the Scripture He read that day was fulfilled? Because He would need to go to the cross, be resurrected, ascend into heaven and return later to fulfill what came next – the restoration of Israel’s Kingdom and His reign over a peaceful earth where there would be no more captives, no more prisoners, no more chains.

Instead of chains and prisons, the earth will be filled with “beauty for ashes, the oil of joy for mourning, the garment of praise for the spirit of heaviness.”

There will be planting and rebuilding of old wastes, raising up former desolations, repairing the cities. For any shame and confusion you unjustly experienced in the past, you will know everlasting joy in the future.

Again, there will be no more captives, no more prisoners, no more chains.

The chains are falling away.

Beautiful stuff. This is a part of Scripture that I like to share over and over again, because it is often neglected by teachers today – even prophecy teachers. We spend so much time trying to figure out what’s going to happen next in prophecy and not nearly enough time looking at the final fulfillment – the complete restoration, the Kingdom on Earth in which Yeshua reigns supreme over the entire world from Jerusalem for a thousand years.

This is our great hope. And we all need to understand it. We should be preaching it everywhere. Why do we hold back telling people the happy ending – life in a re-created garden of Eden setting on Earth?

I hear the chains falling away, do you?

I think when people hear these words, like they did last Monday night so beautifully sung by Kymberli Joye, it touches them deep in their soul. They may not even know the reason why, though I suspect many had a close encounter with the One True Living God.

Hearing even a small piece of the Gospel, sung like an angel might sing it, can have that power.

As it says in Hebrews 4:12, “For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any twoedged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart.”

