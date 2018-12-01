Tijuana mayor: Arrest the caravan organizer

(Townhall) Tijuana’s mayor has had enough. He’s not spending any more city funds to help the migrants and he’s calling for the arrest of the caravan’s leader. The migrant caravan, mostly made up of Hondurans, has finally reached the U.S. southern border, where it clashed with both Mexican police and U.S. Border Patrol. They tried to rush the border crossing last weekend, which was thwarted. Tear gas had to be used to disperse the crowd, which sent liberal America into full froth. Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) wondered if the chemical weapons convention was violated. It wasn’t. This is pure idiocy. It was pure pandemonium.

Tijuana’s mayor simply said that his city doesn’t have the resources to shelter the migrants. The migrant caravan has also cannibalized too much economic activity. Tax increases could be on the table for the city’s residents if things don’t get cleared up soon (via Fox News):