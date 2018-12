(NBC) — “The Guardians.”

That’s what Time magazine is calling the journalists behind 2018’s “Person of the Year,” which was revealed exclusively Tuesday morning on “Today.”

With a record number of reporters behind bars around the planet — the Committee to Protect Journalists documented 262 cases in 2017 — an avalanche of misinformation on social media and government officials from the United States to the Philippines dismissing critical, real reporting as “fake news,” Time is spotlighting a handful of journalists who have one thing in common: They were targeted for their work.