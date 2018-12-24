Today's baby-killers make Herod look amateurish

I was thinking about Christmas, but I wasn’t thinking about toys and family gatherings. I was thinking about death and the absence of conscience.

I was thinking about this as I studied the numbers on the U.S. Abortion Clock. (See: www.numberofabortions.com.) As I sat studying the numbers of babies being murdered in real time, I wondered what it could possibly be like in homes where women had just murdered their unborn babies.

Was there joy, sadness, a sense of loss, was there shame and remorse? Worldwide since 1980, there have been 1.5 billion babies murdered, according to the real-time abortion clock. In America alone since Roe v. Wade, the 1973 infamous baby-killing ruling, went into effect, 61 million children have been murdered by abortion.

As I sat writing this commentary Saturday evening, Dec. 22, at 7:40 p.m. Eastern time, there had been 89,901 babies murdered worldwide on this day alone. This year so far, on this same date and time, there have been nearly 905,000 babies murdered by their mothers in the United States.

The murder of children is a society’s final step before completely sliding into the abyss of conscienceless abandon. When a people cease to be concerned about the lives of the most innocent and vulnerable persons on earth, said culture is not long for existence.

It is a conundrum, it is a paradox straight from hell itself, to witness commercials begging for money to save dogs, cats, elephants and even farm animals, using claims of the animals being helpless, afraid, tortured, ad nauseam.

This practice is even more diabolical when certain Hollywood women in the commercials have themselves boasted of killing their unborn baby. How do they reconcile their plea for saving an animal and demand the law protect them from penalty when they murder their unborn child simply because they do not want him or her? How can they claim the owner of an animal must be punished because he supposedly didn’t feed it or he beat his animal?

On what level does that compare to a woman having the equivalent of a vacuum cleaner hose shoved inside her, and then having her baby sucked out of her piece by piece? How does not feeding your animals compare to a baby being burned to death with the tacit stamp of approval by his mother in the womb, which should be the safest place in the world for every unborn child?

How does a person go home and hug their children after having murdered as many as 20 babies in one day? If that same person were to do that by randomly killing children in the neighborhood in which they live, he would be called a monster. The cries for his arrest and imprisonment would be heard from every sector. Yet the same person can have an office where he randomly murders unknown babies located in the very neighborhood and even block in which he lives, and nothing is thought of it.

A doctor baby-killer may even be applauded in her neighborhood for her work rescusing animals.

These are some of the things I’m thinking about this Christmas. This time it isn’t Herod murdering all male children 2 years of age and younger in an attempt to kill the Christ Child. Now it is people killing babies for profit, for purposes of systematic extermination of a people and to control the population.

I know this may offend some, but I ask: How can we curse Hitler and applaud the evil, godless women who head Planned Parenthood?

As I think about Christmas, I think about another paradox. What escapes the licensed baby-killers who are applauded for their satanic work is that the Bible tells us that all of the babies who have been cruelly and inhumanely murdered by these doctors are in heaven with Jesus Christ. Every baby they murder going forward will also be in heaven with Christ. But the murderers of these very same babies will have only the spoils of their riches made by killing the unborn, here on earth; because unless they repent and seek forgiveness through Jesus Christ, they will spend eternity in hell, which brings me to another thought about Christmas.

I envision the babies these people have murdered and permitted to be murdered surrounding Christ in glory. I have no such visions for those who murdered them or those responsible for passing the laws legalizing the killing of children.