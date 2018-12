(Minneapolis Star-Tribune) Christina Ginther, a transgender woman, had long been an athlete looking for a supportive social group.

She thought she had found it in the fall of 2016 with the Minnesota Vixen football team, then part of the Independent Women’s Football League (IWFL). Team members welcomed her and cheered her on during an open practice before tryouts.

“I thought, ‘This is it,’ ” she said Friday. “I found my home.”

But when the team’s owner discovered that Ginther was transgender, the team yanked the welcome mat.