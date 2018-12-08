Trump administration rolls back Obama-era school-lunch rules

(New York Times) Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue is not shy about sharing his taste for chocolate milk.

“I wouldn’t be as big as I am today without chocolate milk,” Mr. Perdue told reporters in May 2017, while discussing his plan to relax Obama-era school lunch rules. It was one of his first days on the job.

This week, the United States Department of Agriculture announced its final plans to lower nutrition standards for grains, flavored milks and sodium in school cafeterias that were part of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010 and that Michelle Obama, the former first lady, had advocated.