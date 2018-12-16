Trump erupts on 'Democrat spin machines'

President Donald Trump unleashed a scathing attack on the media over the weekend, blasting “one sided coverage” and “Democrat spin machines” that “should be tested in courts.”

Sunday morning, Trump tweeted: “A REAL scandal is the one sided coverage, hour by hour, of networks like NBC & Democrat spin machines like Saturday Night Live. It is all nothing less than unfair news coverage and Dem commercials. Should be tested in courts, can’t be legal? Only defame & belittle! Collusion?”

On Saturday, the president gave similar comments, noting: “Never in the history of our Country has the ‘press’ been more dishonest than it is today. Stories that should be good, are bad. Stories that should be bad, are horrible. Many stories, like with the REAL story on Russia, Clinton & the DNC, seldom get reported. Too bad!”

The commander in chief also took a swipe at the Weekly Standard, the right-leaning publication that was often critical of him before going out of business this week:

“The pathetic and dishonest Weekly Standard, run by failed prognosticator Bill Kristol (who, like many others, never had a clue), is flat broke and out of business. Too bad. May it rest in peace!”

Trump’s reference to “Saturday Night Live” may have had something to do with the program’s latest broadcast.

During its cold open for its Dec. 15 show, “SNL” spoofed “It’s a Wonderful Life,” with Alec Baldwin portraying Trump, who is shown what the world would be like if Trump were never elected president.

