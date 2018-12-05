Trump, Melania 'don't recite Apostles' Creed'

(NEWSWEEK) — In contrast with leaders seated around them, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump did not recite the Apostles’ Creed—a common statement in Christianity—at the Washington, D.C. funeral for late President George H.W. Bush on Wednesday.

Video of the funeral showed former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton, 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, former President Jimmy Carter, former first lady Rosalynn Carter and Vice President Mike Pence, among others, reciting the Apostles’ Creed during the funeral. The Trumps, meanwhile, silently held their sheets as others recited the creed, which begins: “I believe in God, the Father almighty, creator of Heaven and Earth.”

CNN commentator Keith Boykin posted a clip of the moment, writing about Trump alongside the video: “This is your ‘Christian’ evangelical president.”