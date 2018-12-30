Trump: Obama has a wall around his home

(DAILY MAIL) — President Donald Trump on Sunday argued former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have a wall around their Washington D.C. home for security so the U.S. should have the same.

‘President and Mrs. Obama built/has a ten foot Wall around their D.C. mansion/compound. I agree, totally necessary for their safety and security. The U.S. needs the same thing, slightly larger version!,’ he tweeted.

It’s the latest missive from the president who’s fighting his way out of a partial government shutdown over a battle with Democrats over funding his wall. Negotiations are at a standstill on day nine.