(Washington Examiner) President Trump announced Friday he intends to nominate William Barr, who led the Justice Department during President George H.W. Bush’s administration, to serve as attorney general.

Before departing the White House for Missouri, Trump confirmed to reporters he had picked Barr to replace former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who was forced out of the post last month.

β€œHe was my first choice since day one,” Trump said of Barr, “respected by Republicans and respected by Democrats.”