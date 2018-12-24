Trump resumes attack on Fed as markets sink

'They don't have a feel for the market'

(CNBC) — President Donald Trump on Monday escalated his attacks on the Federal Reserve in a Christmas Eve tweet, claiming the central bank doesn’t “have a feel for the Market,” and “the only problem our economy has is the Fed.”

Trump has been complaining for months about Fed monetary policy, claiming rising interest rates are putting a brake on his economic plans. The president has also reportedly discussed firing Fed Chair Jerome Powell because of his frustration with stock market losses in recent months, although in a tweet Saturday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin quoted Trump as saying “I never suggested firing Chairman Jay Powell, nor do I believe I have the right to do so.”

