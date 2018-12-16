Trump: Sessions 'should be ashamed of himself'

(THE HILL) — President Trump said Sunday that former Attorney General Jeff Sessions “should be ashamed of himself” for allowing the special counsel’s investigation into Russian interference to proceed, levying yet another attack on one of his favorite targets for criticism.

Trump issued a series of tweets attacking the investigation as a “Democrat scam” that is “very bad for our country,” and pushing the unproven theory among some conservatives that Mueller’s team has led witnesses to make false statements.

“People are starting to see and understand what this Witch Hunt is all about,” Trump added. “Jeff Sessions should be ashamed of himself for allowing this total HOAX to get started in the first place!”