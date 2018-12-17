Trump to look at case against Green Beret

President Trump says he is reviewing the case of a Green Beret charged with premeditated murder in the death of a suspected Taliban bomb maker.

WND reported last week the case against Special Forces Maj. Matthew Golsteyn previously was investigated by a military board in 2015, which found the evidence insufficient to charge him. But the investigation was reopened after Golsteyn admitting in a Fox News interview in 2016 that he killed the man.

Now Trump has addressed the case on Twitter.

“He could face the death penalty from our own government after he admitted to killing a Terrorist bomb maker while overseas,” the president said.

Trump said he was reviewing the case “at the request of many.”

Golsteyn’s attorney, Phillip Stackhouse, told the Army Times his client is a “humble servant-leader who saved countless lives, both American and Afghan, and has been recognized repeatedly for his valorous actions.”

The Fayetteville Observer reported the Army revoked Golsteyn’s Silver Star in February 2015 pending an investigation in which he was placed on “excess leave.”

Golsteyn was with the 3rd Special Forces group at the time of the 2010 incident

He explained he was afraid the suspected bomb maker would kill a tribal leader who had disclosed the bomb maker’s identity.

The Army Times said the Taliban operative allegedly had built a bomb that killed two Marines.

See Special Forces Maj. Matthew Golsteyn’s interview with Bret Baier: