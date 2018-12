(Cox Media Group) A tsunami apparently caused by the eruption of an island volcano has killed at least 43 people after the waves hit the coast around Indonesia’s Sunda Strait, sending a wall of water some 65 feet inland and damaging hundreds of houses including hotels, the government and witnesses said.

Video posted to Twitter reportedly showed the surprise tsunami crash into a band, identified as Seventeen, while they were performing.

At least 600 people have been reported injured the Disaster Management Agency said.