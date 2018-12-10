U.S. congressman: Soros 'turned on fellow Jews'

(HAARETZ) — Rep. Louie Gohmert spouted off against George Soros, questioning whether the liberal financier is Jewish and suggesting that he betrayed Jews during the Holocaust.

Gohmert, a Texas Republican who is not Jewish, brought up Soros during an unrelated segment Thursday on the Fox Business Network. He and host Stuart Varney were discussing Google and George Orwell.

“It also reminds me of another George, George Soros, because Google is born in a free country and then they go over and oppress others, help oppress, in other countries,” Gohmert said. “George Soros is supposed to be Jewish, but you wouldn’t know it from the damage he’s inflicted on Israel and the fact that he turned on fellow Jews and helped take the property that they owned.”