U.S. internet speeds skyrocket 1 year after net-neutrality repeal

(Breitbart) American Internet speeds skyrocketed one year after the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) repealed the agency’s 2015 net neutrality regulations, according to a study released this week.

Internet speed-test company Ookla released a study this week on American Internet speeds which found that broadband download speeds have increased by 35.8 percent, while upload speeds have increased by 22 percent compared to last year.

New Jersey had the highest average download speed of 121 megabits per second, and Rhode Island had the upload speed of 63 megabits per second. Maine had the slowest average upload and download speeds. California, the home of Silicon Valley, placed at 17th in download speed and 24th in upload speed.