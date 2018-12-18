U.S. surgeon general: Youth e-cigarette use 'epidemic'

(CNBC) — U.S. Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams declared e-cigarette use among kids an “epidemic” in the U.S. on Tuesday, pointing to companies like Juul as problematic.

Adams held up a Juul e-cigarette device and a Juul nicotine pod during a press conference when explaining how new products have entered the market that most parents wouldn’t recognize as something their children are using to inhale nicotine.

“We already have a half century showing us evidence-based strategies that work to prevent youth tobacco use,” Adams said. “However, the times have changed, and so must we. It’s critical that we now apply these proven strategies to e-cigarettes, including USB flashdrive-shaped products, such as Juul, the product I just showed you.”