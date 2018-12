(NEWS.COM.AU) — Big mistake. HUGE. An American newspaper has been forced to apologise after an otherwise glowing interview with Hollywood star Julia Roberts was scuppered by perhaps the world’s most unfortunate typo.

The Post-Journal of Jamestown, New York, ran a weekend feature on Roberts, 51, looking at her current career renaissance more than 30 years after her first film role.

Their headline? “Julia Roberts Finds Life And Her Holes Get Better With Age.”