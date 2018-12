(The Hill) Utah is set to become the state with the strictest limit for alcohol consumption before driving, dropping the standard for blood alcohol content (BAC) from the nationwide standard of .08 to .05.

The new law is slated to take effect on Dec. 30 — before New Year’s celebrations begin — in an effort to reduce the number of drunken driving-related deaths, The Washington Post reported Friday.

The nationwide .08 was set by former President Clinton in 2000.