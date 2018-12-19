Veteran starts crowdfunding for border wall

With Democrats opposing President Trump’s request for $5 billion for a border wall, an Air Force veteran has stepped with a GoFundMe page.

After only a couple of days, the fund established by Brian Kolfage has raised more than $400,000, reports the Blaze.

The campaign, titled “We the People Will Fund the Wall,” aims to raise $1 billion to help fund the wall that became a major plank in Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Kolfage states on the page that it’s “up to Americans to help out and pitch in to get this project rolling.”

“If the 63 million people who voted for Trump each pledge $80, we can build the wall,” he says. “That equates to roughly $5 billion, even if we get half, that’s half the wall. We can do this.”

WND reported in October that Kolfage, a triple amputee, charged Facebook had a political motive for shutting down a page for the Right Wing News site he manages and another that promotes his company, Military Grade Coffee, which donates 10 percent of its proceeds to wounded veterans.

On his GoFundMe page, Kolfage says that as a triple-amputee veteran with a family it’s important to “ensure future generations have everything [U.S. citizens] have today.”

“As a veteran who has given so much, 3 limbs, I feel deeply invested to this nation to ensure future generations have everything we have today,” he writes. “Too many Americans have been murdered by illegal aliens and too many illegals are taking advantage of the United States taxpayers with no means of ever contributing to our society.”