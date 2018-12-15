Vimeo shuts down religious group's messages

Vimeo is described as a web platform that allows users to create accounts for hosting, sharing and streaming videos.

Unless the videos are not politically correct.

That’s according to Church United, a non-profit in Newport Beach, California, whose Vimeo page was abruptly shut down because some content dealt with the issue of counseling people who want to overcome same-sex inclinations.

“Conversion therapy” has been banned in California, 13 other states and the District of Columbia. California came close recently to classifying it as consumer fraud.

Church United said in a Facebook post that its founder, Jim Domen, received an email from Vimeo stating his organization had only 24 hours to download its videos, because the account was being closed permanently.

“Out of the 89 uploaded videos, the problem (according to Vimeo) was with five videos that spoke of SOCE (Sexual Orientation Change Efforts), with a primary focus on Assembly Bill (AB) 2943,” Church United said.

The reference was to the California bill, ultimately dropped, that would have made such counseling consumer fraud.

“Under Vimeo’s community guidelines, videos that support such efforts are in violation of the ‘Community Agreement’ and subject to termination. In direct communication with Domen, Vimeo stated, ‘Your account has been removed by the Vimeo Staff for violating our Guidelines. Reason: Vimeo does not allow videos that harass, incite hatred, or include discriminatory or defamatory speech,'” Church United said.

“However, none of Church United’s videos do what Vimeo Staff claimed. They only happen to share a different opinion on such matters.”

The report explained the videos shared personal stories of transformation and content regarding the California bill.

The legislation would have “banned any person, non-profit, or business from receiving funds for unwanted same-sex attraction therapy, books, materials, and/or counseling,” Church United said.

The non-profit said it is researching its options.

Vimeo did not respond to an email request from WND for comment.

The non-profit legal group Liberty Counsel is battling laws and ordinances in court that ban or restrict conversion therapy.

“These counselors provide life-saving counsel to minors who desperately desire to conform their attractions, behaviors, and gender confusion to their sincerely held religious beliefs,” Liberty Counsel said. “The sacred trust between counselors and clients establishes a unique relationship that permits the clients to inform the counselors of their goals and receive counseling consistent with those goals.”

The restrictions and bans, Liberty Counsel said, are “invading the private space of counselors and clients, forcing the government into the therapeutic alliance, and violating the privacy and fundamental rights of counselors and clients.”