(CNBC) — Some people know how to make an entrance, while others specialize in exits.

On December 6th, 17-year old Jackson Racicot posted a video titled, “How I quit my job today,” on Facebook. As of today, the video has been viewed nearly 300,000 times.

The teen quit his job at the Walmart Grande Prairie Supercentre in Alberta, Canada, by reading a prepared speech into a store-wide intercom system, Insider reports.