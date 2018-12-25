Western leaders blasted for refusing to help persecuted Christian

A prominent commentator, journalist, academic and editor of Rebel Priest is lamenting the fact Asia Bibi and her family are “dodging murderous mobs” this Christmas, rather than safe in the borders of a freedom-loving nation.

Bibi is the Pakistani Christian who was accused of the offense of blasphemy that carries capital punishment in Pakistan, spent many years on death row, and only in recent months was acquitted.

An advocate for Bibi in the United Kingdom said the British government turned her down because her entry would cause unrest among Muslims and pose a security threat to British embassies in the Muslim world.

Another request reportedly has been submitted to the Trump administration already.

At Frontpagemag, Jules Gomes wrote that the U.K. is refusing to help her likely because she’s not “one-eyed, black, lesbian, Palestinian, Muslim” and more.

“Like Joseph, Mary and Jesus fleeing the murderous King Herod, Asia Bibi and her family will spend Christmas dodging murderous Muslim mobs in Pakistan. Not a single Western country has made room in the immigration inn for the world’s most famous persecuted Christian,” he pointed out.

“Theresa May, Britain’s Christian PM, has opened Britain’s Intersectional Inn to Syrian Muslims, hate preachers, returning jihadis and gays hounded for being homosexual. But the door of May’s Intersectional Inn remains shut to a Pakistani Christian who has spent eight years on death row for the crime of blasphemy.

“Intersectionality is the West’s new religion. Your value depends on how many victim groups you belong to. A one-eyed, black, lesbian, Palestinian, Muslim woman gets the gold medal. A heterosexual, black, woman, is awarded silver. A white, gay, American male is at the bottom with a bronze medal,” he said.

“The high priests of this religion are innkeepers holding the keys to the doors to the Intersectional Inn. On merit alone, Asia Bibi should be accorded a red carpet welcome in the Intersectional Inn. Bibi is a colored (20 points) woman (20 points), who has been brutalized by Pakistan’s patriarchy (25 points). She is a low-class (10 points) and low-caste (20 points) farm laborer (15 points). She has rotted on death row facing the death penalty (30 points) for eight years for a crime she did not commit (15 points).

“That’s a whopping 155 points on Bibi’s scorecard. Taking a leaf from the Jim Acosta School of Journalism, the Messiahs of Migration should be snatching media megaphones and demanding open borders for Asia Bibi and her family,” he said.

Gomes wrote that Muslims in the “religion of peace” mostly are not advocating for her, the globalists are not advocating for her, the progressives are not advocating for her, lesbians are not advocating for her and homosexuals are not advocating for her.

“Being a Christian is equivalent to having white privilege,” he explained. “The only Western leaders to welcome persecuted Christians are so-called far right, racist, nationalist, white supremacist, anti-immigrant, anti-open border, populists like Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, who has offered Asia Bibi asylum in Italy.

“May God bless the populists and may their popularity increase!”

She was acquitted just months ago of blasphemy, sparking violent protests led by the radical Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan party, whose leaders called for the judges responsible for the verdict to be killed along with Bibi. In response, the government struck a deal with the Islamic extremists, who agreed to stop the protests in exchange for barring Bibi from leaving the country.

Bibi’s problems began years ago when Muslim co-workers refused to drink water from a cup from which she had taken a sip and demanded she convert to Islam. Her refusal prompted a mob to later allege she had insulted Muhammad. She was convicted in 2010 under section 295-C of Pakistan’s penal code that punishes blasphemy against Islam’s prophet with the death penalty. She was sentenced to execution by hanging.

The Supreme Court ruled, however, that the basis of the blasphemy charge was a “concocted” story.