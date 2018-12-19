When the foundations are destroyed

When Mika Brzezinski’s heart was racing, palpitating, fluttering to find just the right over-the-top, flame-throwing hate speech for Donald Trump and Mike Pompeo last week, I wonder if she was waxing extemp or on script?

I really want to know.

There was just something about her delivery during her MSNBC show that seemed, well, strangely teleprompted, cued up, performed, if you will.

There’s something about the imagery of Pompeo as Trump’s “wannabe dictator’s butt boy.” These are not words that roll off the tongue without practice. They are not terms of art that make it into one’s vocabulary seamlessly.

Schoolyard fighting words like that reverberate deep from the inner hurts and torments of primordial enmity. Animus like that doesn’t spew from one’s mouth without several factors necessary – one of them being a real latent antipathy for homosexual men. Unless, of course, it was actually scripted, which is what I suspect.

It’s one thing to call the president of the United States a “wannabe dictator.”

It’s another thing to call the secretary of state a “butt boy.”

No need to apologize for fiery hate speech like that directed at public officials.

But when your insult denigrates nameless, faceless, generic LGBTQ heroes, you’ve got a crisis for progressivism.

It’s through little moments like this that we reinterpret the cultural morass in which we find ourselves.

The rules are changing.

The guardrails are gone.

The foundations are destroyed.

Does it seem like the Democratic Party has transformed itself into something unholy, unforgiving, brutish, repugnant, indecent and altogether predictable and transparent?

It has seemed that way to me for a long time.

The back-to-back combination of Barack Obama and Donald Trump has destroyed any semblance of morality, logic, reason and sense of right and wrong among the “progressives.” Mika is a victim. She can no longer speak coherently and responsibly – on-air or off presumably – in the face of such provocation, personalities she sees as “wannabe dictators” and “butt boys.”

“Progressives” like Mika who hate all things evil – like nationalism, the rule of law, borders – are losing the ability to speak their outrage. It’s not enough to criticize one’s ideological adversaries, they must be eviscerated, immolated, drawn and quartered.

This is what happens when the foundations are destroyed.

America has reached that tipping point.

The civilizing impact of Christianity is on the wane.

It took Andrew Sullivan to notice this month.

In his New York Magazine piece he explained the spiritual vacuum that cannot be so easily replaced.

“This is why science cannot replace it,” he wrote. “Science does not tell you how to live, or what life is about; it can provide hypotheses and tentative explanations, but no ultimate meaning. Art can provide an escape from the deadliness of our daily doing, but, again, appreciating great art or music is ultimately an act of wonder and contemplation, and has almost nothing to say about morality and life.”

What happens when the foundations are destroyed?

“I think what happens is illiberal politics,” he wrote. “The need for meaning hasn’t gone away, but without Christianity, this yearning looks to politics for satisfaction. And religious impulses, once anchored in and tamed by Christianity, find expression in various political cults. These political manifestations of religion are new and crude, as all new cults have to be. They haven’t been experienced and refined and modeled by millennia of practice and thought. They are evolving in real time. And like almost all new cultish impulses, they demand a total and immediate commitment to save the world.”

What has replaced the “Great Awakening,” says Sullivan, is the “Great Awokening.”

“And so the young adherents of the Great Awokening exhibit the zeal of the Great Awakening,” explains Sullivan. “Like early modern Christians, they punish heresy by banishing sinners from society or coercing them to public demonstrations of shame, and provide an avenue for redemption in the form of a thorough public confession of sin. ‘Social justice’ theory requires the admission of white privilege in ways that are strikingly like the admission of original sin. A Christian is born again; an activist gets woke. To the belief in human progress unfolding through history – itself a remnant of Christian eschatology – it adds the Leninist twist of a cadre of heroes who jump-start the revolution.”

For Sullivan, what’s gone wrong is unmistakably the demise of Christianity.

“And this is how they threaten liberal democracy,” he reports. “They do not believe in the primacy of the individual, they believe the ends justify the means, they do not allow for doubt or reason, and their religious politics can brook no compromise. They demonstrate, to my mind, how profoundly liberal democracy has actually depended on the complement of a tolerant Christianity to sustain itself – as many earlier liberals (Tocqueville, for example) understood.”

Sullivan, like King David, is not too sure that we can survive the broken foundations.

“Will the house still stand when its ramparts are taken away?” he asks. “I’m beginning to suspect it can’t. And won’t.”

Me too.