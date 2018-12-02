When the truth gets in the way

(TOWNHALL) – There isn’t much liberals will let stand between them and advancing their agenda. Credibility? Nope. Integrity? No way. Friends? No. Family? Maybe. OK, there actually isn’t anything I can think progressives won’t toss aside, or into a woodchipper, if it became an inconvenience or an obstacle. This week was no different.

Oh, they had him. They had him so dead to rights. The prison cell was reserved and the marching band was warming up. The only problem was, it was a lie.

Donald Trump Jr. had lied to Congress, they said. Washed up actress Bette Midler went so far as to call for the hanging of not only the son, but the president of the United States and his whole family. She tweeted, “Trump Trump Trump, Bob Mueller’s marching, Trump Trump Trump. And here is why. Trump Trump Trump, He’s gonna hang you, Hang the fam’ly, GOOD AND HIGH!”

News organizations and Trump-hating journalists (which is just about all of them) were sexually aroused at the prospect of this latest, greatest smoking gun – that Don Jr. lied to Congress about … the timeline of discussions regarding a possible Trump Tower being built in Moscow. OK, not exactly the most exciting of charges, and certainly not conspiring to “steal” an election, but Democrats don’t really care how they destroy someone, they just want them destroyed.

But a funny thing happened on the way to the gallows – it was a lie. Not what Donald Trump Jr. said, he didn’t lie; the story was a lie. After five hours being a live story from NPR, an editor’s note” was added to this “blockbuster.”